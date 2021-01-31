Mann Ki Baat: From Haryana to Kerala, PM Modi lauds efforts towards sustainable development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio address of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday gave various examples of people using innovative technology and their untethered dedication towards the environment.
Here is the list of sustainable lifestyles that the prime minister talked about in his address:
1. "In Hyderabad, Bowenpally Sabzi Mandi is using waste vegetables to produce energy. In sabzi mandis tonnes of vegetables rot and go waste and to avoid this from happening, the vegetables traders have come up with innovative solutions. Around 10 tonnes of waste vegetables from the sabzi mandi is taken to a plant from where 500 units of electricity is generated every day. Besides electricity, the waste also generates 30Kg of biofuel," he said.
2. Another such example of dedicated efforts towards the environment comes from Kerala. The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts of elderly NS Rajapan who despite suffering from paralysis has been rowing his boat in Vembanand Lake with the aim to clean the lake of plastic bottles thrown away in the lake.
3. The Prime Minister also talked about the special kind of paper that is being produced by the people in the northeastern parts of India. The organic paper is generated without using any chemicals and without cutting any trees.
