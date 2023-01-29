Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi lauds IISc Bengaluru for this 'amazing' record

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, for filing numerous patents in its name in 2022.

Addressing his first Mann Ki Baat of 2023, PM Modi said, "It is a matter of joy and pride for us that in the year 2022, there have been a total of 145 patents in the name of Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. This means two patents in every five days. This record is amazing in itself. I congratulate the IISc team for this success.”

“One of the oldest Science Institutions in the country, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, i.e. IISc, is presenting a wonderful example. I have discussed earlier also how the two great personalities of India, Jamshedji Tata and Swami Vivekananda, have been the inspiration behind the establishment of this institution”, he added.

Speaking on Global Innovation Index and patents filing, the prime minister said, “For the first time in the last 11 years in India, the number of Domestic Patent Filing has been seen more than Foreign Filing. This also shows the growing scientific potential of India."

"Today, India ranks seventh in patent filing and ranks seventh in trademarks. In the last five years there has been an increase of nearly 50% in patent filing. India’s ranking is tremendously improving in the Global Innovation Index which now stands at 40”, he added.

Prime Minister Modi addressed his first Mann Ki Baat of the year 2023 on Sunday. The 97th edition of Mann Ki Baat, the PM's monthly radio programme, was aired at 11 am. In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi said the country had become the world's fifth-largest economy in 2022.