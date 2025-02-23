Mann ki Baat: PM Modi's social media handles to be taken over by group of ‘inspiring women’ on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 119th episode of Mann Ki Baat, spoke about women empowerment and their contribution in the field of space and science, announcing a special initiative for this year's Women's Day. PM Modi said that the women who will take over his social media will share their work and experiences with the nation. (ANI)

Women power in space

The prime minister noted how the country witnessed the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) 100th rocket launch, which he described as not just a number but also the nation's "resolve to touch new heights in space".

One major factor that PM Modi weighed in on is the increasing participation of "women power" in our team of space scientists.

He further mentioned that the scope of ISRO's successes has been enormous, adding that in the last 10 years alone, around 460 satellites have been launched, including those of other countries as well.

PM's initiative for Women's Day

The prime minister pressed on the respect daughters have in Indian culture, saying that the mother power of the country has played a key role in India's freedom struggle and in the making of the Constitution.

"This time on Women's Day, I am going to take an initiative which will be dedicated to our women power. On this special occasion, I am going to hand over my social media accounts like X, Instagram to some inspiring women of the country for a day," PM Modi said on his monthly radio show.

He said that the women taking over his social media handles on March 8, will share their work and experiences with the nation.

The prime minister had invited women to take part in this special initiative via the NAMO App and urged them to spread their messages worldwide.

"If you want this opportunity to be yours, then through the special forum created on the NAMO App, become a part of this experiment and spread your message to the whole world through my X and Instagram accounts. So on this women's day, let us celebrate and respect the indomitable power of women," he said.

'One Day as a Scientist'

In view of the upcoming 'National Science Day', Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the idea of inculcating passion for science in children and youth. He presented an idea for people to spend 'One Day as a Scientist' to foster the curiosity about the subject.

He also addressed the rapidly growing market of artificial intelligence (AI) in India. Referring to his experience at the AI Action Summit in France's Paris, the prime minister said that the world hailed the nation's progress in AI sector.

Khelo India campaign

The prime minister hailed the growing sportsmen and women of the nation, specifically appreciating the growing number of teenage champions in the 'Khelo-India' campaign.

He gave a shoutout to "Sawan Barwal from Himachal Pradesh, Kiran Mate from Maharashtra, Tejas Shirse or Jyoti Yaraji from Andhra Pradesh", saying that they have all given new hopes to the nation.

"Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, high jumper Pooja of Haryana and swimmer Dhinidhi Desindhu of Karnataka won the hearts of the countrymen," he added.

He said that the number of teenage champions in this year's national games is surprising, expressing happiness over the determination and discipline that the young athletes of the country hold.

Fight against obesity

PM Modi emphasized that the problem of obesity needs to be tackled in order for the nation to become fit and healthy. "According to a study, today one in every eight people is suffering the problem of obesity," he said during Mann Ki Baat.

He noted that the more concerning part of the problem is that obesity has increased four-fold among children as well.

"Therefore, you should decide that you will use 10 per cent less oil every month. You can decide that you will buy 10 per cent less oil when you buy it for cooking. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity. By making small changes in our eating habits, we can make our future stronger, fitter, and disease-free," he added.