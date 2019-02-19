Manoj Yadava appointed Haryana’s new chief of police

The Haryana government on Monday appointed 1988-batch IPS officer Manoj Yadava as the new director general of police (DGP).

His predecessor BS Sandhu retired on January 31 after an extended tenure of four months.

Yadava (54), who is posted as additional director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was among the three IPS officers recommended by a committee of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for appointment as the state police chief. The officers will return to his parent cadre after a 15 year stint with the IB.

The other two IPS officers recommended are 1985-batch officer K Selvaraj and 1986-batch officer KK Sindhu.

Yadava, the youngest of the three recommended by the committee, will retire in 2025.

As per the orders issued by the state government, the term of the new DGP will be for a period of two years from the date of his joining. Yadava’s appointment will necessitate a reshuffle in the police hierarchy. Officers senior to him and posted in the police setup would have to be shifted.

The UPSC committee had included only those IPS officers who have at least two years of service remaining in the panel sent to the state government.

The committee also took into consideration the length of service, the service record and range of experience for heading the police force while recommending the panel. The criterion was set by the Supreme Court in its directions, said an official.

The UPSC committee also took into consideration the annual confidential reports of the officers for the past 10 years to assess their suitability. Only those officers who were assessed as at least “very good” in the last 10-year service record were considered for inclusion in the panel.

Earlier, the UPSC had sought to exclude Yadava’s name from the list of eligible officers on the ground that he joined the service in 1989 and did not fulfil the criteria of 30 years of service.

However, his name was retained after the state government wrote back to the UPSC stating that the 1988-officer joined the service on August 1989 but was assigned August 1988 as the deemed date of joining service by the Union home ministry (MHA). The MHA’S decision was based on a 1991 Supreme Court order.

Yadava was also promoted to as DGP in 2018 by the state government on these ground.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 15:10 IST