Mansukh Mandaviya's reply after backlash over letter to Rahul Gandhi: 'Questioning me is like...'

Updated on Dec 21, 2022 05:20 PM IST

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, Mansukh Mandaviya had asked them to ensure that proper Covid guidelines are being followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya at Parliament House complex, in New Delhi on Wednesday, (PTI)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday claimed that he took experts' views before writing to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot to follow Covid-19 protocols during the party's ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

In a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, Mandaviya had asked them to ensure that proper Covid guidelines are being followed. In response to Mandaviya's letter, Congress MP Karti Chidamabaram questioned the Centre for targeting only grand old party, that too, when there are no restrictions on other public gatherings.

“To ensure that Covid-19 doesn't spread in Rajasthan, I took experts' views and wrote to Rahul Gandhi stating that Covid-19 protocol should be followed in Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Mandaviya said after the backlash.

Mandaviya claimed that three Rajasthan MPs had written to him that a number of Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra participants have been detected Covid-19 positive. “The Himachal Pradesh chief minister also tested positive after attending this yatra,” Mandaviya said.

“It is my duty to ensure that Covid-19 doesn't spread in the country. If someone thinks that how can a minister question them, then what can we do about their mindset? Questioning me on this is like obstructing me from doing my duty,” the health minister responded.

In the letter, Mandaviya wrote, “If it is not possible to follow the Covid regulations, then the yatra should be stopped keeping in mind the 'public health emergency' situation.”

The health minister also stressed the use of masks and sanitisers in the yatra. According to the health ministry, only vaccinated people should participate in the march.

The letter came as fresh health concerns have been triggered by the new wave of Covid in China.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged that Mandaviya “has been deputed to divert the public's attention”.

bharat jodo yatra ashok gehlot
