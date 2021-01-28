'Many more Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines soon': PM Modi at Davos Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the global community at the World Economic Forum in Davos where he highlighted India's successes against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. He also said that the world will soon see more made-in-India vaccines.
"Two India-made vaccines have already been introduced to the world and many more vaccines will be made available from India," PM Modi said while addressing the Davos Dialogue virtually.
Talking about the nationwide vaccination programme, which he said is the world's biggest, PM Modi said that India vaccinated over 23 lakh health care workers in 12 days. The programme was inaugurated by him on January 16.
The Prime Minister further said that India was able to save a majority of its population after predictions from some people that said 70-80 crore people will be infected by the coronavirus disease.
PM Modi said that some had said in February-March 2020 that India would be the worst affected country by COVID-19 and would face a "tsunami of corona infections". "But India did not let disappointment get better of it," said PM Modi.
Meanwhile, the officials of the Union health ministry said at a press conference on Thursday that there is an increase in Covid-19 vaccination sessions per day.
"On January 16 when vaccination session started, 3,374 sessions were organised which has increased to 7,764 sessions on January 26. By January 16, over two lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated, but today, the number of beneficiaries has crossed 25 lakhs," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.
He also said that India was the fastest to reach the first 1 million vaccinations.
Bhushan also said that there are 1,75,000 active cases in the country currently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Many more Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines soon': PM Modi at Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials in Ghaziabad ask farmers to vacate protest site by tonight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 CPI (M) workers held in connection with Muslim League cadre’s murder
- The CPI (M), however, distanced itself from the incident saying a clash between two groups led to the killing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Robert Vadra gets protection from arrest till Feb 8 in money laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand’s Republic Day tableau bags 3rd spot, maiden award for hill-state
- The theme of the tableau was the main symbols that represent the religious legacy and biodiversity of the Himalayan state. The tableau called ‘Kedarkhand’ which was displayed in the parade focussed on the Kedarnath shrine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan’s most wanted criminal Vikram Gurjar arrested after 16-month hunt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghalaya colleges to reopen on February 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate nine cases of R-Day violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India's success will help the entire world': PM Modi at WEF's Davos Dialogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bengal Assembly seat sharing: Cong to contest on 193 seats, Left Front get 101
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done?' asks Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India sends 6 lakh Covid vaccine doses to Sri Lanka and Bahrain
- Two separate flights transported 500,000 doses to Sri Lanka and 100,000 doses to Bahrain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC slams Centre for not curbing TV programs that instigate or impact a community
- The court was hearing pleas filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind and Peace Party seeking action against media reports indulging in communal branding of Covid-19 pandemic in the light of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area. The pleas alleged discriminatory coverage by a section of media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM dissolves district development authorities after complaints
- In November, Bansidhar Bhagat, the BJP chief in Uttarakhand had urged Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to dissolve development authorities as they were not fulfilling the purpose for which they had been created.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM urges PM Modi to include Punjabi in J&K official languages list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox