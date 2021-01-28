'Many more Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines soon': PM Modi at Davos Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the global community at the World Economic Forum in Davos where he highlighted India's successes against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. He also said that the world will soon see more made-in-India vaccines.

"Two India-made vaccines have already been introduced to the world and many more vaccines will be made available from India," PM Modi said while addressing the Davos Dialogue virtually.

Talking about the nationwide vaccination programme, which he said is the world's biggest, PM Modi said that India vaccinated over 23 lakh health care workers in 12 days. The programme was inaugurated by him on January 16.

The Prime Minister further said that India was able to save a majority of its population after predictions from some people that said 70-80 crore people will be infected by the coronavirus disease.

PM Modi said that some had said in February-March 2020 that India would be the worst affected country by COVID-19 and would face a "tsunami of corona infections". "But India did not let disappointment get better of it," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Union health ministry said at a press conference on Thursday that there is an increase in Covid-19 vaccination sessions per day.

"On January 16 when vaccination session started, 3,374 sessions were organised which has increased to 7,764 sessions on January 26. By January 16, over two lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated, but today, the number of beneficiaries has crossed 25 lakhs," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

He also said that India was the fastest to reach the first 1 million vaccinations.

Bhushan also said that there are 1,75,000 active cases in the country currently.