Many people, like me, will proudly say: PM Modi's message after Lata's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembers legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar as he was addressing a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, Agra and Bulandshahr. He said though the legendary singer has left for the heavenly abode, her melodious voice will always stay behind.

"Lata Didi has gone to the heavenly abode. Many people, like me, will proudly say that they had a close connection with her. Wherever you go, you can always find her loved ones. Her melodious voice will always stay with us, I pay tributes to her with a heavy heart," the Prime Minister said.

After the virtual address, PM Modi tweeted that he will be leaving for Mumbai in some time to pay his last respects to Lata Mangeshkar. Her last rites will be performed at 6.30pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with full state honours.

"I am anguished beyond words. The kind and caring Lata Didi has left us. She leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled. The coming generations will remember her as a stalwart of Indian culture, whose melodious voice had an unparalleled ability to mesmerise people. Lata Didi’s songs brought out a variety of emotions. She closely witnessed the transitions of the Indian film world for decades. Beyond films, she was always passionate about India’s growth. She always wanted to see a strong and developed India. I consider it my honour that I have always received immense affection from Lata Didi. My interactions with her will remain unforgettable. I grieve with my fellow Indians on the passing away of Lata Didi. Spoke to her family and expressed condolences. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted early in the day.