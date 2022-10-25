Many temples including doors of Kedarnath, Badrinath to remain closed in view of eclipse

In view of a partial solar eclipse expected today, several temples - including Kedarnath and Badrinath - will remain closed. Shri Kedarnath-Badrinath temple committee said a puja will be performed in the evening after the eclipse. Committee president Ajendra Ajay told news agency ANI that the temple doors will be opened after the eclipse period.

Temples in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj will also remain closed in the wake of the eclipse, ANI reported. Several important temples in Telangana are also expected to be closed. Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta will now open on Wednesday morning after performing rituals, the officials said.

It is widely believed that during an eclipse or ‘Grahan’, one should avoid doing any auspicious work.

Astrophysicist Debi Prasad Duari explains the cause behind the eclipse as a phenomenon when the Sun, Moon and Earth almost come in a linear configuration during the new moon. He further explains that in case of the expected partial eclipse on Tuesday, the three will almost be on the same plane resulting in the moon appearing to cover the Sun partially for a period of time.

The year’s last solar eclipse will be seen from many parts of the world, including India. Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Mathura will be among the cities to witness the phenomena for several minutes starting late afternoon.

The eclipse is expected to begin in Iceland at around 14:29 hours IST and will be seen at its maximum from Russia at 16:30 hours IST. Scientists have said that it will end at around 18:32 hours IST over the Arabian Sea.

Hindustan Times’ business publication Mint also reported that members of the ‘Aid Without Religion’ trust and Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada rationalists’ association will organise a celebration of solar eclipse to allay any fears and misconceptions surrounding it.

(With agency inputs)

