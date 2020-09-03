Maoists deny Ganapathi surrender reports, call it Centre’s conspiracy

india

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 21:04 IST

The central committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) on Thursday denied the reports of surrender of its top leader Muppalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi to the Telangana government and described them as “brutal lies”.

In a statement sent to the media, spokesman of Maoist party central committee Abhay alleged that the “Ganapathi surrender” story was a conspiracy planned under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, central intelligence and state intelligence forces of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

Abhay said Ganapathi had voluntarily taken the decision to quit his post as the party’s general secretary two years ago due to age and common ailments. “It is a common thing in everybody’s life. It has no relation with this brutal lie (of his surrender to Telangana police),” he said.

He alleged that the Modi government was maliciously propagating the surrender theory of Ganapathi to mislead the people and divert their attention from its failures. “The Modi government with saffron ideology has failed internally and externally on all fronts. In order to build confidence in the corporate forces and foil confidence of people in the Maoist party, the government has prepared this high-tension surrender story,” the Maoist party spokesman said.

He claimed that the home ministry’s strategy of making New India by finishing the Maoist party by 2022 has utterly failed. “Our party and the movement have been growing strong in some states like Telangana and elsewhere. Our central committee is committed to the peoples’ cause and is strong with lot of ideological and political experience,” Abhay claimed and appealed to the people not to believe the Ganapathi surrender theory.