Market opening bell: Sensex tanks 487 points, Nifty 150 points day after US strikes Iran

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday, June 23, day after the US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, raising concerns over escalating conflict in the Middle East. The market remained volatile in the early trade on Monday.(Pixabay)

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 487 points to 81,920 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 150 points to 24,914.95.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and TCS led early losses, while Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel were the only gainers in morning trade.

The Asian markets, meanwhile, plunged on Monday, while the US stock market closed in red following the US' strike on Iran.

On Friday, the Indian benchmark indices had snapped a three-day losing streak, rising over 1%, largely due to US President Donald Trump’s decision to delay action in Israel’s offensive against Iran.