Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Market opening bell: Sensex tanks 487 points, Nifty 150 points day after US strikes Iran

ByHT News Desk
Jun 23, 2025 09:25 AM IST

Infosys, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and TCS led early losses, while Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel were the only gainers in early trade.

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Monday, June 23, day after the US attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, raising concerns over escalating conflict in the Middle East.

The market remained volatile in the early trade on Monday.(Pixabay)
The market remained volatile in the early trade on Monday.(Pixabay)

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 487 points to 81,920 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 150 points to 24,914.95.

Infosys, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and TCS led early losses, while Bharat Electronics and Bharti Airtel were the only gainers in morning trade.

Follow LIVE updates on Israel-Iran conflict here

The Asian markets, meanwhile, plunged on Monday, while the US stock market closed in red following the US' strike on Iran.

On Friday, the Indian benchmark indices had snapped a three-day losing streak, rising over 1%, largely due to US President Donald Trump’s decision to delay action in Israel’s offensive against Iran.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Market opening bell: Sensex tanks 487 points, Nifty 150 points day after US strikes Iran
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On