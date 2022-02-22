Home / India News / Marriage certificate not essential to adopt child, observes Allahabad HC
Single parents can also adopt a child under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956, the court noted.
The court made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by Rina Kinnar, a transgender, and her partner. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 08:19 AM IST
PTI | , Allahabad

The Allahabad High Court has observed that a marriage certificate isn’t an essential condition for adopting a child.

The court said even a single parent can adopt a child under the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, 1956.

The court made the observation on February 9 while hearing a writ petition filed by Rina Kinnar, a transgender, and her partner.

It was said in the petition that Rina was born in 1983 and they got married at Mahabeer Mandir, Ardali Bazar, Varanasi, on December 16, 2000.

The petitioners wanted to adopt a child but were told to furnish a marriage certificate, which they did not have.

marriage certificate adoption
