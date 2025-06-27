‘Mask of RSS has come off, they want Manusmriti’: Rahul Gandhi slams Dattatreya Hosabale's remark

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched an attack on the RSS, saying that the mask of the organisation has come off as it wants "Manusmriti" and not the Constitution. File photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(HT Photo)

Rahul Gandhi's attack comes after RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday called for reviewing the words 'socialist' and 'secular' in the Preamble of the Constitution, saying that the terms were included during the Emergency and were never part of the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar.

“The mask of RSS has come off again. The Constitution irks them because it speaks of equality, secularism and justice,” the Congress leader said in a post on X.

"The RSS, BJP do not want the Constitution, they want 'Manusmriti'. They aim to strip the marginalised and poor of their rights and enslave them again. Snatching a powerful weapon like the Constitution from them is their real agenda," the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged.

Rahul, however, warned that he would never allow the RSS to succeed, adding that "every patriotic Indian will defend the Constitution until their last breath."

Opposition parties slam RSS leader's remark

Hosabale, while addressing an event on Emergency said, "The Preamble to the Constitution Baba Saheb Ambedkar made never had these words. During Emergency, when fundamental rights were suspended, Parliament did not work, the judiciary became lame, then these words were added."

The RSS general secretary said discussions were held on this issue later, adding that no effort was made to remove those words from the Preamble.

Several opposition parties denounced Hosabale's remarks and called it a "deliberate assault" on the soul of the Constitution.

The Congress alleged that the RSS has "never accepted" the Constitution and the latest call to review the words 'socialist' and 'secular' is part of a "long-standing conspiracy to dismantle" Babasaheb Ambedkar's vision of India.

The opposition party also said the suggestion by the RSS is a "deliberate assault on the soul of our Constitution".

Several other opposition parties, including RJD, AAP and CPI(M) also alleged that Hosabale's proposal was part of a conspiracy to change the Constitution.