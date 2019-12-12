e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
Massive stir may mar India-Japan meet in Guwahati

India has announced the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will be held during December 15-17.

Dec 12, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Guwahati/New Delhi
A man shouts slogans as he participates in a torch light procession to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati.
A man shouts slogans as he participates in a torch light procession to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Guwahati. (AP)
         

There is a question mark over Guwahati being the venue for the annual India-Japan Summit over the weekend following widespread protests in the city on Wednesday against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), people familiar with developments said.

India has announced the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe will be held during December 15-17. Though both sides haven’t formally announced the venue, Indian and Japanese officials had said the two leaders are expected to meet in Guwahati before making a brief trip to Imphal in Manipur to visit a World War 2 peace memorial.

Hundreds of angry protestors vandalised newly set up iron rails on the arterial GS Road in Guwahati and set public property on fire. A newly erected billboard with the slogan “India-Japan Summit 2019 Guwahati” and a makeshift stage were vandalised and set on fire by protestors.

Officials in Guwahati said they feared more clashes despite imposition of a curfew and suspension of mobile internet services for the next 24 hours.

The people cited above said authorities are currently proceeding with plans to hold the summit in Guwahati, though “all options were open”, including shifting the venue to New Delhi.

A team of officials from the external affairs ministry and security agencies visited Guwahati on Wednesday to assess the situation. The two premiers are expected to arrive in the city on December 15 and hold talks the following day.

A senior Assam government official said local authorities were confident they could go ahead with the summit.

