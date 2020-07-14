‘May lord grant him sense’: Rajasthan Congress in-charge on Sachin Pilot’s tweet

india

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 17:54 IST

Shortly after he was sacked as Rajasthan deputy chief minister and the pradesh Congress chief on Tuesday, Sachin Pilot fired a ‘truth’ tweet at the Congress.

Two other Rajasthan ministers, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, were also sacked from the state cabinet after a meeting of the Congress legislature party, its second in the last two days.

“The truth can be harassed but not defeated,” Pilot, camping in Delhi, posted on Twitter.

Taking note, Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande turned the meaning on its head, saying that the leader is right and that the people elected by the state have won today. Adding that the lord may grant the rebel leader some “good sense”.

“Bilkul sahi keh rahe hai Sachin Pilot, janta ne jinko chuna hai unki jeet hai. Bhagwan unnko sadbudhi de (Sachin Pilot is right. Those elected by the people have won today. May lord grant him some good sense,” Pande was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As soon as the meeting ended, AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said Pilot enjoyed the blessings of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and was given political power at a young age. Yet, he and other ministers were trying to topple the state government as part of a “BJP conspiracy”.

“This cannot be acceptable to any political party. Therefore, the Congress took the decision with a heavy heart,” he said.

Chief minister Gehlot too accused his former deputy of playing into the hands of the BJP. “I am very sad that horse trading was going on,” he said.

During the run-up to Tuesday’s CLP meeting, Pilot supporters insisted that the leader had no plans to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

A video clip circulated by the Pilot camp last evening appeared to show a group of 16 Congress MLAs. In a statement issued Sunday, Pilot had claimed the support of 30 Congress MLAs and “some independents”.

The crisis in Rajasthan unit reached a breaking point when Pilot received a notice from the special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan police to record his statement regarding the alleged attempt to topple the Congress government in the state.