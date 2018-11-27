Mayawati gears up to counter Bhim Army, fringe outfits

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati had directed her party’s office-bearers at the zonal and district levels to counter the moves of “fringe” Dalit outfits.

“The office-bearers have been asked to inform the party’s supporters and its ‘bhaichara’ (brotherhood) committee about the design of the fringe groups,” said a BSP leader, who did not wish to be named.

“To send a message to the party supporters, she reorganised the party by abolishing the posts of national coordinators. She also removed her brother, Anand, from the post of national vice-president.”

He added Mayawati would review the party organisation at a meeting in Lucknow after the assembly election in five states. “State unit president RS Kushwaha, who has reviewed the organisation in 75 districts, will table his report before the party chief.”

The directions come as organisations like Bhim Army, Dalit Yuva Dal, Rashtriya Bahujan Morcha have become active in Dalit-dominated areas, according to BSP leaders.

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar has launched a membership drive in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar to mobilise Dalits. He has called upon the Dalits to donate generously.

Chandrashekar is also wooing the Dalit leaders, who have parted ways with Mayawati or have been expelled from the BSP. In his meetings, he has been referring to Mayawati as his ‘bua’ (aunt) and has maintained he is mobilising the Dalits to make Mayawati the next prime minister.

Mayawati had on Sunday accused these organisations of having launched a drive to divide Dalit votes to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. She called upon the Dalits not to donate money or attend the programmes of Bhim Army and other Dalit outfits.

First Published: Nov 27, 2018 08:11 IST