Mayawati says Kamal Nath govt as bad as BJP-ruled states in her latest attack

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday trained her guns at Madhya Pradesh’s Congress government accusing it of failing to improve the lives of the underprivileged sections much like “the BJP ruled states”.

Mayawati’s statement, singling out poor, labourers, farmers, unemployed youths, women, dalits and the backwards as the victims of alleged apathy by MP government, was released in Lucknow after she chaired a review of BSP’s Madhya Pradesh unit’s work.

“Communal and caste incidents in MP have increased much like in the BJP ruled states,” Mayawati said in a statement after the review meeting.

Mayawati’s comments are significant since her party’s 2 MLAs support Kamal Nath government from outside and are crucial for its survival.

Mayawati had recently threatened to withdraw support from the government after BSP’s Guna candidate had crossed over to the Congress. Kamal Nath reportedly had to placate her to protect his government.

BSP chief didn’t spare the BJP either and hit out against local BJP leaders for giving a hero’s welcome to Indore BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya—arrested for beating a municipal official with a cricket bat--when he walked out on bail.

Mayawati said it remained to be seen what action Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to take against the MLA who is also the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Tuesday condemned such behavior by party leaders as unacceptable, irrespective of their position and lineage.

Attacking the BJP further, Mayawati said BJP leaders’ statements over mob lynching, cow slaughter and communal violence were making little impact on the ground due to “lawlessness” in the BJP ruled states.

Mayawati said the BSP was striving to increase its base in MP and had thus made changes in the organisation and the responsibilities of state unit’s office bearers.

BSP failed to win a single Lok Sabha seat out of the 26 it contested in Madhya Pradesh

Calling upon the party leaders to fight for the rights and justice of the people coming from weaker sections of the society, Mayawati said people with only missionary zeal should join the BSP.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 17:59 IST