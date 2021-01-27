Mayawati seeks repeal of farm laws, Akhilesh blames BJP for R-Day violence
- Akhilesh claimed the BJP government's constant neglect, insult, and accusation of farmers played a decisive role in turning farmers' anger into a rage on R-Day in Delhi.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national president Mayawati and her Samajwadi Party (SP) counterpart Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its government at the centre over the Tuesday's tractors' parade violence and chaos in New Delhi.
Calling the violence unfortunate, Mayawati asked the Centre to immediately repeal the three new farm laws while Akhilesh held BJP responsible for the incident.
Mayawati, in a set of two tweets in Hindi said: "All that happened in the country's capital Delhi on the Republic Day must not have happened at all. It is extremely unfortunate, and the Central government must take it very seriously. At the same time, BSP yet again appeals the Central government to repeal the three farm laws without any further delay and end the protracted movement by the farmers so that such unfortunate incidents do not occur ever again."
Akhilesh Yadav, who addressed a tractors’ rally in his ancestral village of Saifai, Etawah on Tuesday, took to Twitter on Wednesday morning and said: "It is the BJP government's constant neglect, insult, and accusation of farmers that played a decisive role in turning farmers' anger into a rage. BJP is fully responsible for the circumstances that have now emerged. Now, taking the moral responsibility for it, the BJP (government) must repeal the farm laws immediately," Akhilesh said.
Tens of thousands of farmers broke barriers to storm the national capital on Tuesday leading to clashes with police at multiple places, following the protesting farmers’ intimidating tactics at the ITO cross section and hoisting of religious flag at the red fort.
Also Read: Farmers’ tractor rally violence: 22 FIRs filed by Delhi Police so far
The Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs so far in connection with the violence seen during the tractor parade, organised by the farmers in the national capital, which left over 100 policemen injured, claimed officials.
The trouble began when the tractors rally, organised to oppose the three Central farm laws, left the pre-decided route and marched to central Delhi, the farmers, led by Nihangs on their horses and equipped with swords, kirpans and other weapons, charged at the police and broke through several layers of barricades, which were erected the police said.
At ITO, a large group of farmers became violent and broke the barricades, damaged iron grills and dividers and even tried to run over the policemen deployed at these barricades, the police had said in a statement.
At Red Fort, they broke the gates and entered its wells. A section of the crowd also managed to climb atop the rampart of the Red Fort where they hoisted their organisation's flag, the statement had added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala released from jail after four years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s unusual Covid vaccine problem: Shots in abundance, but few takers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest: Heavy traffic at DND route as both lanes of Kalindi Kunj closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorists attack Army’s road opening party in J&K’s Kulgam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati seeks repeal of farm laws, Akhilesh blames BJP for R-Day violence
- Akhilesh claimed the BJP government's constant neglect, insult, and accusation of farmers played a decisive role in turning farmers' anger into a rage on R-Day in Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Deep Sidhu accused of instigating farmers for hoisting flag on Red Fort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Those who created violence will have to pay for their deeds': Rakesh Tikait
- Rakesh Tikait said that those who broke barricading will never be a part of the movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India reports 12,689 new Covid-19 cases; tally nears 10.69 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana continues jibe against 'farmers', says they hoisted 'Khalistani flag'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Junk food still commonly available in schools, colleges: Govt survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Day after Delhi violence: Security beefed up, FIR against farmer who died
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam Congress MLA Jamal Uddin Ahmed dies; party reduced to 19 legislators
- Badarpur MLA, Ahmed's last rites will be held at Karimganj on Wednesday afternoon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Delhi as protesting farmers stormed Red Fort: Here’s what happened
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally chaos: Here’s what farmer leaders said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC to hear plea by ‘Tandav’ actor, makers against FIRs today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox