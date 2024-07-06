Maywati advises people to not get misled by Bhole Baba: 'Don't worsen your pain'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday demanded strict action against religious preacher Suraj Pal alias ‘Bhole Baba’ and others for the July 2 Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives. BSP chief Mayawati addresses a press conference at her residence, in Lucknow, Tuesday, June 25, 2024. ((PTI Photo/Nand Kumar))

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, “The poor, Dalits and the oppressed in the country should not worsen their misery and pain by getting misled by the superstitions and hypocrisy of many such babas like Bhole Baba of Hathras to get rid of their poverty and all other problems.”

Mayawati urged people to follow the path of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Dalit leader said people “must join their own party, the BSP. Only then can they avoid tragedies like the Hathras incident.”

Bhole Baba, also known as Baba Narayan Hari and Saakar Vishwa Hari Bhole Baba, left the police force more than 20 years ago to become a religious preacher. He now oversees multiple ashrams. His followers range from poor to influential but he has major following among Dalits and people belonging to backward castes.

Mayawati also called for strict action against those guilty of the Hathras stampede. "Action is also necessary against other such babas. The government should not be lenient due to political interests in this matter, so that no more people lose their lives in the future," she added.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission, led by a retired high court judge, to investigate the Hathras tragedy and possible conspiracy. Police have arrested six 'sevadars' from the organising committee of the 'satsang' led by Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba on July 2 in Fulrai village of Hathras.

Devprakash Madhukar, the main accused in the Hathras stampede, surrendered in Delhi and has been taken into custody by Uttar Pradesh Police. Madhukar, the 'mukhya sevadar' of the 'satsang', is the only accused named in the FIR related to the incident.