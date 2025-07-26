MBBS student dies by suicide in Udaipur over ‘mental harassment’ by college staff, sparks protest

Protests broke out at a dental college campus in Udaipur after a student died by suicide, accusing the college staff of mental harassment. Students from the college staged a protest demanding action and accusing the administration of indulging in unfair practices.(X)

Sweta Singh, who was pursuing Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree at the Pacific Dental College in Udaipur, was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday night, news agency PTI reported. She was a final-year BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) student from Jammu and Kashmir.

The student was found around 11 pm by her roommate and rushed to the hospital, where she was declared dead. The hostel authorities and police were then alerted about the incident.

Following the incident, students from the college staged a protest demanding action and accusing the administration of indulging in unfair practices.

Suicide note claims harassment by staff

A note recovered from her hostel room stated that she had been mentally harassed by the college staff members. It mentioned irregularities in the exam schedules, accused the college of arbitrarily failing students and making repeated monetary demands, India Today reported.

The note further alleged that students who were unable to pay faced pressure by the college administration.

In a video which has surfaced online, students from the college can be seen protesting the incident outside the college gate, while raising slogans and giving calls for justice.

During the protest march, the students blocked the road outside the college, demanding action against the members of staff who had been mentioned in the note.

The director of the college held talks with the students, assuring them of strict action against those found responsible, NDTV reported. “The college management is also addressing the situation and will terminate the staff members involved,” the director said.

Police personnel from the Sukher station also arrived at the college campus to try to disperse the gathering, the students continued their protest. The case is currently under investigation.

SHO Sukher Police Station Ravindra Charan said the deceased's body has been transferred to a mortuary, and the post-mortem will be conducted after the arrival of her family members.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).