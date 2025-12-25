Meals for 5, twice a day: What’s on the menu at 100 Atal canteens launched by Delhi govt

Delhi government on Thursday launched 100 ‘Atal Canteens’ across the national capital to provide meals at a subsidised rate of just ₹5 per plate, to the poor and those with low income. The inauguration comes on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary. Manohar Lal Khattar and Rekha Gupta have a meal as they inaugurate an 'Atal Canteen' on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.(PTI)

The inauguration event was attended by Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta. Around 45 Atal Canteens were inaugurated today, in line with the government's election promise, while work on the remaining 55 will be completed soon, news agency PTI quoting CM Gupta.

Although, in view of the GRAP restrictions that were put in place, the construction work is delayed by two months at some canteens, food will still be served at these centres, Delhi urban development minister Ashish Sood had affirmed on Wednesday.

As the subsidised ‘Atal Canteen’ were promised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its Delhi election manifesto, ₹100 crore was allocated in the Delhi Budget 2025-26 for these canteens. Soon afterwards, the government set up an inter-departmental committee to approve sites, menu, distribution system, and management of these canteens, PTI reported earlier.

All about Atal Canteens

At a subsidised rate of just ₹5, low income and deprived residents of the national capital can avail a full plate meal, every morning and evening at the newly launched Atal Canteens.

The menu will comprise dal-chawal (lentils and rice), vegetables, and roti (bread).

Nearly 500 meals consisting these food items will be served every morning and evening at these canteens.

The centres are equipped with modern facilities including LPG-based cooking systems, industrial RO water facilities, and cold storage. Initiated by Delhi urban shelter improvement board's digital platform, officials will also be monitoring the canteens in real time through CCTV cameras.

Jibe at previous govts in Delhi

At the inauguration event, CM Gupta also jibed at previous governments that ruled the national capital, alleging that they made promises but never released funds. She said that the present BJP government released funds worth ₹2,700 crore even for projects pertaining to earlier periods.

Not just the chief minister, union minister of housing and urbam affairs Manohar Lal Khattar said that residents of Delhi have suffered over the last 20 years.

Khattar alleged that Delhi has been ‘crying and asking for facilities’ for the last 20 years. Praising the BJP, he said that since the party is ruling both at the centre and the national capital, work is happening for the welfare of people.