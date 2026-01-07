Medical commission withdraws MBBS nod to Jammu college amid row over admission to Muslims; cites ‘gross deficiencies’

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Tuesday withdrew the Letter of Permission (LoP) granted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence at Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir for running the MBBS course with 50 seats for the academic year 2025-26. Police personnel try to stop protesters during a demonstration, organised by a group demanding revocation of the MBBS admission list at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, outside Lok Bhavan in Jammu recently. (PTI File Photo)

The Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) of the National Medical Commission (NMC), vide public notices dated December 5, 2024 and December 19, 2024, had invited applications for the establishment of new medical colleges for the academic year 2025–26.

“Pursuant to the said notices, the NMC received an application for the establishment of a new medical college, namely Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, along with several other applications. After following the due process, including scrutiny of documents and physical inspection by expert assessors, the MARB granted a LoP to the said college. Accordingly, admissions were made by the institution,” read a letter issued by NMC.

“However, over the past two weeks, the NMC has received multiple complaints containing serious allegations against the institution, inter alia, regarding inadequate infrastructure, insufficient clinical material, shortage of qualified full-time teaching faculty and inadequate number of resident doctors,” it noted.

“The MARB decided to conduct a surprise physical inspection to verify the veracity of the complaints. The assessment report submitted by the team established that the complaints were true and substantiated. The deficiencies observed were gross and substantial in nature,” it stated.

What happens to students already admitted? “Continuation of the institution under such circumstances would have seriously jeopardised the quality of medical education and adversely affected the academic interests of the students,” it further said.

“To safeguard the interests of the students already admitted for the academic year 2025–26, the state/UT authorities have been authorised to accommodate such students in other medical institutions within the union territory, as supernumerary seats, in accordance with applicable norms,” the medical commission concluded.

Decision comes amid recent controversy The decision comes amid the recent controversy over the admission of 46 Muslim students out of a total of 50 in the maiden batch for MBBS course at the medical college.

Locals and various Hindu organisations were demanding reservation to Hindu candidates on the grounds that the medical college was made and being largely run out of donations of Hindu devotees at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.