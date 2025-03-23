Meerut murder victim's mother appeals to PM Modi for ‘justice’, flags concern over granddaughter's safety

The mother of the Meerut murder victim Saurabh Rajput has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to launch a thorough investigation into her son's death and urged to award them capital punishment. Muskan Rastogi (R), along with her lover Sahil Shukla, killed her husband Saurabh Rajput (L) on the night of March 4.(File Image)

Saurabh Rajput was allegedly killed by his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla on the night of March 4. The lovers had chopped up Rajput's body into pieces and hidden it in a cement-filled drum, following which the two took a trip to Himachal Pradesh.

All this while, Muskan had left her and Rajput's 5-year-old daughter with her parents.

Upon their return, Muskan was questioned about her husband's whereabouts by her parents, to whom she then confessed about the murder. Later, her father took her to the police station, where Muskan told the cops about the crime.

Meanwhile, Rajput's mother told news agency ANI that they had not seen their granddaughter since their son was murdered. She demanded that they raise her as they are afraid for her safety.

‘Want death penalty for culprits’

"I want justice, I want to give the death penalty to the culprits. I would like to appeal to PM Modi and CM Yogi (Adityanath) that a thorough investigation should be held in the case and justice should prevail. Whether the investigation happens through crime branch or CBI. I want to know each and everything, the reason behind the murder. What they talked about, why the fight happened, I want the solution to everything," she added.

She raised concerns over her granddaughter and said that if Muskan could kill her husband then "what can she do with the little girl?"

The mother further said that Rajput did not tell her anything about marital or other issues with Muskan when he went to visit her on March 3. "If there were a lot of problems, then he came here on the night of March 3, he would have said something. He did not even drink a little when he came, I was angry with him for coming home late and letting the food get cold. But, he said he will go have food with his wife. He used to bring a lot of food for the wife." she told ANI.

‘Son-in-law should get justice’

Muskan's father Pramod also reportedly played a crucial role in solving Rajput's murder case. He had urged Muskan to tell the truth when they were on their way to the police station to report Rajput's death.

On being pressed over the matter, Muskan confessed to the murder and revealed that she and Shukla had killed her husband together.

Muskan's parents also pressed for capital punishment for her, describing her actions as "very wrong". The accused' father added, "The verdict, in this case, should come fast, and I don't want anything less than capital punishment for her. What she did is very wrong...my son-in-law should get justice."

At present, both Muskan and Sahil are lodged at the Meerut district jail.

(with ANI inputs)