Wednesday, May 22, 2024
Meet Narendra Modi lookalikes taking spotlight amid Lok Sabha elections 2024

ByHT News Desk
May 22, 2024 05:24 PM IST

Rashid Ahmed has attended rallies of the BJP as a prime ministerial lookalike, exciting those in the crowd who initially mistook him for the leader.

Electric-rickshaw driver Rashid Ahmed, who is fondly referred to as ‘Modi’ in his Delhi neighbourhood, is one of the many prime ministerial look-alikes featured in BJP campaigns. Living with his wife, children, and grandchildren in a modest two-room home, Ahmed is a local celebrity. Visitors eager to meet him or take pictures with him frequently interrupt him in his daily tasks, Reuters stated in a report. Ahmed is also known as "Modi uncle" to children in his Delhi neighbourhood.

A man takes a selfie with Rashid Ahmed, an electric rickshaw driver and look-alike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (Reuters)
A man takes a selfie with Rashid Ahmed, an electric rickshaw driver and look-alike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, (Reuters)

"I have been like this from the beginning, but since Modi has become prime minister, there has been more discussion of it," Reuters quoted Ahmed as saying.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

 

Rasid Ahmed poses for a picture outside one of his son's house in New Delhi.
Rasid Ahmed poses for a picture outside one of his son's house in New Delhi.

Rashid Ahmed has attended rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party as a prime ministerial lookalike, exciting those in the crowd who initially mistook him for the leader, the report said. Such events have earned him about 1,000 rupees each. "People do give us money (for the rallies) and we also have to take (it) because we are leaving work," he added.

Speaking about the Prime Minister, Ahmed said, “The prime minister will listen to everyone, the good and the bad ... It is the people lower down who do wrong things and disgrace the party.”

ALSO READ | ‘Not deep-fake, it was me!’ says PM’s doppelganger over garba's clip

Another Modi lookalike is Jagdish Bhatia, who operates a real estate business in an upscale area of the capital and belongs to a spiritual sect that is independent of any religion. Speaking about attending the BJP's rallies, Bhatia said he does not accept money for attending them, viewing them as a "social service" because of his appreciation for the PM's vision.

A man takes a picture with Jagdish Rai Bhatia, a real-estate businessman and look-alike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A man takes a picture with Jagdish Rai Bhatia, a real-estate businessman and look-alike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I really liked the way Modi worked, the things he did for the development of the country… That is why I like to be of some use to the party," Bhatia said.

Bhatia said he enhanced his resemblance to Modi by adopting a similar clothing style.

ALSO READ | In Modi’s Varanasi, his lookalike jumps into poll fray, against BJP

Meanwhile, responding to a query about the outcome of the general elections he said, "Only time will tell… We just want that there should be good work ... development should happen on all sides ... everyone should be together."

(With inputs from Reuters)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Meet Narendra Modi lookalikes taking spotlight amid Lok Sabha elections 2024

