Meet the Jodhpur Covid-19 warrior who leads a survey team

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:24 IST

When Heena Aftab, chosen to lead a team conducting a Covid-19 medical survey in the Nagauri Gate area of Jodhpur, showed her identity card to some residents on her first day at work, the reaction was one of open hostility.Her ID was tossed aside and she was told they knew she was collecting data for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) aimed at identifying illegal migrants, an exercise that hasn’t even begun.

Aftab, a 32-year-old Yunani medical doctor, didn’t allow the incident to faze her.” I didn’t mind their words and behaviour as I know these youngsters had been brainwashed through fake messages circulating on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms,” she said.

On March 31, Aftab was transferred from the town of Mandor near Jodhpur to Nagori Gate, where she has gone everyday since to conduct the survey. She hasn’t taken a single day off for 18 days, putting in 10-hour work days.

Jodhpur is the second worst-hit district of Rajasthan in the coronavirus outbreak. Until Friday morning, the district had reported 133 positive cases of the virus (out of 1,193 reported in all of Rajasthan), and 13 were from Nagori Gate. Aftab didn’t let any concerns about catching the infection come in the way of her work.

“When I was sent to lead the medical survey team in Nagori Gate, I asked myself whether I would be able to do this job,” Aftab said, adding she felt uncertain because the area was new to her, the population was mixed, belonging to different classes, communities, religions and financial backgrounds.

To win the trust of the people, Aftab, who is from Bikaner, learnt the local dialect, approached influential members of the community and sought their support to persuade the residents to respond to the survey.

“These people cooperated with me and explained to the locals,” she said.She told the residents about the survey her medical team was conducting, and asked them to report anyone circulating fake messages to the contrary on social media.

“Slowly and gradually, people started answering our questions honestly and cooperated with us by giving their samples too,” Aftab said.

Aftab and her team, comprising of nursing students, auxiliary nursing midwifes and lab technicians and assistants, also educated residents of the area how to protect themselves from the virus and reduce chances of infection.

The team visits around 90 houses daily for collecting responses to the survey, and also keeps tabs on whether people are following quarantine orders strictly.

Aftab starts her work day at around 8.30 in the morning and returns home around 7 in the evening. She has two sons --four-year-old Faizan Ahmed and one-year-old Shahvez Ahmed . Her husband, Zahim Ahmed Qazi, is a veterinary doctor.

“I do my work with lot of enthusiasm; my little corona warriors pray for me. Before I leave, Faizan daily wishes me good luck,” said Aftab.