Shillong, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said he has been pursuing the creation of a separate Meghalaya cadre of the Indian Administrative Service since 2019 and expressed hope that the proposal will soon be achieved. Meghalaya CM hopes for early nod to separate IAS cadre for state

Speaking at the annual conference of the Meghalaya Civil Service Officers' Association here, Sangma said reforms for the Meghalaya Civil Service remain a key priority for his government.

"I have been pursuing the creation of a separate Meghalaya cadre since 2019, and I am hopeful this will soon be achieved. Reforms for the MCS are a priority, just as they are for other services," he said.

The chief minister lauded MCS officers for their dedication and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening the state's administrative framework.

"At the end of the day, we are all working for the same goal — to serve the people of our state. No work, no policy and no decision is meaningful unless we remind ourselves that our purpose is to make a positive difference in people's lives," he said.

He urged officers to remain guided by purpose and service, adding that "positions and ranks will change, but the purpose must remain constant."

Emphasising empathy and initiative in governance, he remarked, "India will truly begin to change when politicians learn to say 'no' and officers learn to say 'yes.'"

Sangma also highlighted that Meghalaya is currently the second fastest-growing economy in India, achieving over 10 per cent growth and expected to reach 12-14 per cent in the coming years.

MCSOA president Ashish M Sangma thanked the chief minister for his continued support and called for recognition of the MCS as the premier state service, timely promotions, and an increase in the retirement age from 58 to 60 years.

