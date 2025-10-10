Meghalaya CM Sangma appeals for peace after clash near boundary with Assam

SHILLONG: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday called for restraint and calm following the violent clash along the Assam–Meghalaya border that led to the death of a resident on October 9. Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma at a press conference in Imphal on Friday (ANI)

Sangma, who is on a visit to Manipur, told reporters in Imphal that the violence in Lapangap village in Meghalaya’s West Jaiñtia Hills was between local residents. “The situation escalated between local residents. Police personnel from both states were on the ground, trying to control their respective populations to prevent confrontation. There was no police involvement in the clash and no lethal action by any enforcement agency,” he said, describing the incident as “a tragic public-to-public altercation.”

Police said the incident took place when residents of Lapangap were harvesting paddy under police supervision and a group of people from Assam’s Karbi area tried to stop them, triggering violence that claimed the life of Orivel Timung, 45, from Assam’s Tahpat village.

Night curfew was imposed in the border belt.

Sangma said such incidents were deeply unfortunate, especially at a time when both governments are working tirelessly to find lasting solutions.

The chief minister highlighted progress in the ongoing peace process, noting that six of the 12 areas of dispute between Assam and Meghalaya have already been settled through mutual dialogue and public consultation.

“We didn’t make decisions behind closed doors. We went to the people, held public hearings, and asked them where they felt they belonged. Their voice guided us,” he said.

The chief minister recalled his joint commitment with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to resolve the remaining six areas of difference under the Centre’s guidance.

“Both of us have agreed that meetings will only happen when we can move closer to a complete and meaningful solution. The old status quo approach is behind us,” Sangma said.

“We remain committed to resolving the remaining six areas of difference through dialogue, trust, and cooperation,” he added.

The Lapangap–Tahpat stretch, where the incident occurred on October 9, falls under Block-II, one of the six disputed sectors yet to be resolved in the long-running Assam–Meghalaya boundary talks.