Meghalaya districts ban sale, transport of 'illegally imported' fish from Bangladesh

Shillong, Authorities in Meghalaya have banned the transportation, storage and sale of fish 'illegally imported' from Bangladesh in at least two districts following reports of unregulated consignments entering the state through porous border routes, officials said on Monday.

East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills districts have issued the ban citing concerns over public health and bio-security, they said.

In East Khasi Hills, the in-charge district magistrate issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita , 2023, stating that "the transportation, storage, sale or distribution of fish illegally imported from Bangladesh without valid legal documents is hereby prohibited within the jurisdiction of East Khasi Hills district."

A similar order was also issued by South West Khasi Hills district deputy commissioner.

The order also prohibits "the use of any vehicle, vessel, boat or other conveyance, and assisting, harbouring or facilitating any individual or group involved in such illegal activities," it said.

According to the order, reports have been received that "illegal transportation of fish from Bangladesh is taking place through various border routes, riverine channels, roads and market points within the state," with the possibility of such consignments entering the district through multiple channels.

It said the illegal transportation and entry of unregulated fish violate customs, import-export and food safety regulations and "carry the potential of introducing diseased or restricted species."

Warning of wider implications, the order noted that "the illegal, unchecked and uncertified sale and distribution of these foreign-origin fish pose a serious risk to public health and sanitation, negatively impact the bio-security of the local aquatic ecosystem and cause economic loss to legitimate fish traders and the state government."

Any person found violating the order "shall be liable for action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita , 2023, and other relevant provisions of law including the Customs Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act," it said.

The prohibitory order has come into force with immediate effect and "shall remain in force until further orders," the district administration added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.