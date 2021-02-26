IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Meghalaya: Masked men attack labourers from Assam; 1 killed, 7 injured
Construction workers from Assam were attacked in Meghalaya on Wednesday night. File/Representational photo
Construction workers from Assam were attacked in Meghalaya on Wednesday night. File/Representational photo
india news

Meghalaya: Masked men attack labourers from Assam; 1 killed, 7 injured

  • Meghalaya home minister said around 15-20 masked persons were involved in the attack on the labourers.
READ FULL STORY
By David Laitphlang | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Shillong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Three persons were detained in connection with the Wednesday attack on Assamese construction workers, resulting in a death and injuries to seven others, police said on Friday.

Eight workers engaged in construction activities at the St Xavier’s Girls Hostel in Meghalaya’s Southwest Khasi Hills district were attacked on Wednesday night around 11:30 pm by masked men, resulting in the death of Raju Mondal (20), a resident of Ujanghagrar Char in Assam’s South Salmara district. He fell to his injuries within a few hours at Mawkyrwat community health centre (CHC). Seven of his injured co-workers were identified as Aminul Islam (35), Abul Mondal (29), Bahadur Sheikh (32), Abdul Bari (42), Shahinoor Alom (21), Yeasin Mondal (45) and Amir Hussain (24) – all were from the same village as Mondal.

Parish priest of Mawkyrwat Parish, Fr. Friding Kharsyiemiong said unknown miscreants entered the campus and thrashed the labourers. The priest said the assailants knew exactly which classrooms to go to find the workers. A criminal case was registered at the Mawkyrwat police station following the attack.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma assured action against the perpetrators. “We will ensure that action is taken so that in the future, such incidents don’t happen. People involved in this will be brought to justice,” he said.

Home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said, “I totally sympathize with the family and I condemn this act of violence against unarmed people who come here with all valid documents and valid permission to do their job.”

The minister said around 15-20 masked persons were involved in the attack on the labourers. He said police are still on the lookout for the miscreants and expressed confidence that within no time all will be brought to book.

Also Read: 'Meghalaya is a potential role model for India': Lok Sabha Speaker

Rymbui, who is also the education minister, said St Xavier’s College had sought permission to bring workers from outside. “They apprised me that they need some labourers from outside, so I told them to do all the formalities like labour license as required by the law and they complied with all the necessary rules, and in fact, they even took the district administration and locals into confidence. Unfortunately, despite going beyond (their duty), this incident has happened,” he rued.

The minister said he has deputed an inspector general of police to supervise the operation to nab the culprits at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the inspector general of police (R) DM Sangma said three persons have been detained and further investigation is being conducted to identify all the persons involved in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
meghalaya news assam news
Close
Punjab and Haryana High Court (HT FILE PHOTO)
Punjab and Haryana High Court (HT FILE PHOTO)
india news

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to activist Nodeep Kaur

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:41 PM IST
The 23-year-old labour rights activist was arrested by the Haryana police from Delhi’s Singhu border on January 12.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Construction workers from Assam were attacked in Meghalaya on Wednesday night. File/Representational photo
Construction workers from Assam were attacked in Meghalaya on Wednesday night. File/Representational photo
india news

Meghalaya: Masked men attack labourers from Assam; 1 killed, 7 injured

By David Laitphlang | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Shillong
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • Meghalaya home minister said around 15-20 masked persons were involved in the attack on the labourers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)
india news

Indian health ecosystem being seen with new eyes, says PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:33 PM IST
During the event, PM Modi also congratulated students for graduating successfully and said, "This is the time when you will transition from earning marks in exams to making a mark in society,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On November 2, 2018, Avni was shot dead in Yavatmal(File Photo/Representative Image)
On November 2, 2018, Avni was shot dead in Yavatmal(File Photo/Representative Image)
india news

Contempt plea against officials over killing of tigress Avni withdrawn

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:24 PM IST
  • Plea seeking contempt action against Maharashtra officials over killing of tigress Avni withdrawn
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrives at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_08_2021_000053A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar arrives at Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_08_2021_000053A)(PTI)
india news

Farmers’ protest completes 3 months, Kisan Cong to gherao Tomar's house today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:04 PM IST
While the farmers want a complete roll-back of three farm laws, the government has ruled out agreeing to the demand and has offered to make amendments to the legislation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
Local representatives of the WHO and the United Nation’s children’s agency Unicef described the vaccines’ “momentous” arrival as a critical step in bringing the coronavirus pandemic to an end.(AFP)
india news

India beats China at its own game in Covid-19 vaccine diplomacy battle

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:39 AM IST
So far, India has managed to ship nearly 6.8 million free Covid-19 vaccines around the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonamarg: Tourists take sledge ride after fresh snowfall during Sonamarg Winter Festival, at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district 110 km�s from Srinagar, (PTI)
Sonamarg: Tourists take sledge ride after fresh snowfall during Sonamarg Winter Festival, at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district 110 km�s from Srinagar, (PTI)
india news

Fresh rains and snowfall in Kashmir since early Friday morning

By Mir Ehsan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:20 AM IST
  • IMD had predicted there could be heavy rains at some places on February 25 and 26, causing a possible disruption in flights on February 26th from Srinagar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are seen in this photo.(HT Photo)
External affairs minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi are seen in this photo.(HT Photo)
india news

Necessary to disengage at all friction points, Jaishankar to Wang in 75-min call

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:19 AM IST
The 75-minute call between Jaishankar and Wang came after India and China pulled back frontline troops from strategic heights around Pangong Lake.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A US-based company is offering one lucky 'employee' $500 to binge-watch Netflix shows and eat takeout pizza in celebration of National Pizza Day, which is on February 9. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
A US-based company is offering one lucky 'employee' $500 to binge-watch Netflix shows and eat takeout pizza in celebration of National Pizza Day, which is on February 9. (Representative image)(Unsplash)
india news

Binge-watching Netflix? Scrolling Twitter? Check new rules for online platforms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:36 AM IST
The guidelines have been framed keeping in mind the difference between viewership in a theatre and television as compared to watching it on the internet, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.(File photo)
india news

Chhattisgarh to sell surplus paddy procured through e-auction

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:33 AM IST
  • The cabinet approved the proposal of disposal of this surplus stock of paddy through auctioning process at the cooperative society level, said an official release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo)
india news

Withdraw restrictions imposed on state universities, CM Banerjee writes to PM

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:32 AM IST
The Centre last month said public-funded universities will have to get prior consent if they want to hold online global conferences on issues pertaining to the security of the country or matters directly related to India’s internal matters
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amravati: Police stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_24_2021_000194B)(PTI)
Amravati: Police stop commuters after a restriction was imposed due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Wednesday, Feb 24, 2021. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_24_2021_000194B)(PTI)
india news

Covid-19 spike: Weekly markets, mass weddings banned in Maharashtra's Palghar

PTI, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:24 AM IST
An order to this effect was issued by district collector Manik Gursal on Thursday, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The institutes have been asked to coordinate with the medical teams for the testing (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test).(PTI)
The institutes have been asked to coordinate with the medical teams for the testing (RT-PCR or rapid antigen test).(PTI)
india news

Coaching centres asked to get students' Covid-19 test done in Mahrashtra's Latur

PTI, Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Latur district collector Prithviraj B P gave an order to this effect on Thursday, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Representational image. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Centre rushes expert teams to 10 states to help manage rise in Covid-19 cases

By Rhythma Kaul
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:07 AM IST
The Centre’s high-level multi-disciplinary teams have been deputed to Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
india news

Govt opposes petitions for same-sex marriage: Here’s what happened in Delhi HC

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:08 AM IST
Opposing the validation of same-sex marital unions, the Centre said any interference by a court in the marital statute based on personal laws will create “havoc” in society
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac