Meghalaya youth dies in violent clash following anti CAA protest

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 23:19 IST

A rally in Meghalaya opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and seeking implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state on Friday was attacked by non-tribals resulting in the death of a Khasi youth.

Lurshai Hynniewta, a resident of Cherrapunjee succumbed to injuries received in a clash between a group of non-tribals and his fellow protestors in Ichamati village of Shella constituency in the East Khasi Hills district.

Curfew was imposed in Shillong and adjoining areas from 10 pm on Friday till 8 am Saturday to prevent “breach of peace and tranquility”. Superintendent of police Claudia A Lyngwa said the police was on “high alert” to prevent further escalation.

Chief minister Conrad Sangma said the government was taking all precautionary measures to contain the situation.

“We will see how the situation develops and if necessary we will further extend the curfew. Also as a precautionary measure, we have ensured that internet on mobile phones is temporarily suspended,” Sangma said in Shillong.

The meeting to sensitise the local people on the ILP demand and to oppose the CAA was organised by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), it turned ugly when the activists were attacked by a section of the crowd.

Some activists and cops were injured in the clash, raising tension in the area neighbouring Indo-Bangladesh border.

Hynniewta, a member of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) from Sohra (Cherrapunjee), was injured along with the headman of Umwai village, who is undergoing treatment in Shillong Civil Hospital.

Some other KSU officer bearers also received injuries in the clash.

According to eye witnesses, the attackers were armed with machetes and sticks and were captured marching in videos circulated on social media.

Witnesses said some vehicles including buses were vandalized during the clash and a house was set ablaze.

Internet services will be temporarily suspended in five districts of the state to prevent misuse of social media platforms with effect from 10 pm Friday for 48 hours, said a notification issued by the home department. The notification said only 5 SMS will be permitted per day during this period.