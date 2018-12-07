Today in New Delhi, India
Mehbooba Mufti accuses governor Satya Pal Malik of taking decisions against J&K’s interests

Mehbooba Mufti said that after the assembly was dissolved, many decisions were taken which are against the interests of the state.

india Updated: Dec 07, 2018 22:48 IST
Mir Ehsan
Mir Ehsan
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Srinagar, India-December 07, 2018: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti speaks to media during a press conference at her residence, in Srinagar, India, on Friday, December 07, 2018. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)(Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused the state governor Satya Pal Malik of pursuing an agenda “influenced by someone else” over recent decisions taken by the state administration.

She said that after the assembly was dissolved, many decisions were taken which are against the interests of the state.

“Many decisions were taken which are against the interests of J&K. The governor who himself is a politician should understand the sensitivities of the state and should remain cautious. Every day some order is being issued which is creating insecurity among people of the state,” she said.

Mufti said that now there are reports that Ladakh will be given a divisional status. “We are not against this. But if Ladakh is granted divisional status, our demand is that divisional status should also be given to Pirpanchal and Chenab Valley which also are remote and most backward areas of the state.”

“If the two regions are not given this status, then along with other parties we will be launching an agitation,” she said.

Mufti said that barring a few, all political parties are perturbed with the decisions being taken by the governor. “First decision to change J&K bank into PSU, then the PRC law. Then Roshni Act (giving land ownership to occupants) was rescinded. The rich people took land while the original people who are poor Gujjars and Bakerwals will have a negative impact of this decision.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 22:47 IST

