Mehbooba Mufti accuses governor Satya Pal Malik of taking decisions against J&K’s interests

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday accused the state governor Satya Pal Malik of pursuing an agenda “influenced by someone else” over recent decisions taken by the state administration.

She said that after the assembly was dissolved, many decisions were taken which are against the interests of the state.

“Many decisions were taken which are against the interests of J&K. The governor who himself is a politician should understand the sensitivities of the state and should remain cautious. Every day some order is being issued which is creating insecurity among people of the state,” she said.

Mufti said that now there are reports that Ladakh will be given a divisional status. “We are not against this. But if Ladakh is granted divisional status, our demand is that divisional status should also be given to Pirpanchal and Chenab Valley which also are remote and most backward areas of the state.”

“If the two regions are not given this status, then along with other parties we will be launching an agitation,” she said.

Mufti said that barring a few, all political parties are perturbed with the decisions being taken by the governor. “First decision to change J&K bank into PSU, then the PRC law. Then Roshni Act (giving land ownership to occupants) was rescinded. The rich people took land while the original people who are poor Gujjars and Bakerwals will have a negative impact of this decision.”

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 22:47 IST