Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Dec 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti calls Hindutva 'illness'; BJP objects

ByHT News Desk
Dec 08, 2024 06:32 PM IST

Iltija Mufti said that Hindutva and Hinduism are different, as the former wants to spread the hegemony of Hindus.

Iltija Mufti, a Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party leader and daughter of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti, said on Sunday that Hindutva is an illness. She also linked the Jai Shri Ram slogan with lynching. The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the politicians for her remark.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti(ANI file photo)
PDP leader Iltija Mufti(ANI file photo)

Mufti said that Hindutva and Hinduism are different, as the former wants to spread the hegemony of Hindus.

"There is a lot of difference between Hindutva and Hinduism. Hindutva is a philosophy of hate that Veer Savarkar spread in India in the 1940s to establish the hegemony of Hindus and the philosophy was that India belongs to Hindus and is for Hindus. Like Islam, Hinduism is also a religion that promotes secularism, love and compassion. So, let's not deliberately distort it. The slogan 'Jai Shri Ram' is not about 'Ramrajya' but it is being linked to lynching... It is very shameful that Hinduism is being distorted... I criticized Hindutva as an illness," Iltija Mufti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: Iltija Mufti’s Gaza remark triggers row

BJP leader Ravindra Raina said the language used by Iltija Mufti was "very derogatory". He demanded an apology from the PDP leader.

"PDP leader has used a very derogatory language. This kind of language should not be used. There might be differences of opinion in politics but derogatory language should not be used...PDP leader Iltija Mufti should apologise for her remarks," he said.

Also read: Jammu and Kashmir election: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti loses debut election in J&K

Iltija Mufti shot into the limelight in 2019, when her mother was incarcerated before the revocation of Article 370. She used to manage her social media profiles.

She contested the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly election from the Bijbehara seatthis year. She lost to her National Conference rival, Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On