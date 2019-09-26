e-paper
Mehul Choksi brings no value, will be extradited after he exhausts appeals: Antigua PM

Mehul Choksi, a key accused in Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, became a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda earlier this year

india Updated: Sep 26, 2019 09:22 IST
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Punjab National Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi had fled to Antigua.
Punjab National Bank scam accused Mehul Choksi had fled to Antigua.(HT file photo)
         

Fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi will be sent back to India after he exhausts his appeals in the Caribbean islands, the prime minister of Antigue and Barbuda, Gaston Browne has said.

“We are a country of laws, the matter is before the judiciary,” Gaston Browne told state-run DD News.

Calling Choksi a crook, Browne said, “He (Choksi) has several appeals, and until he exhausts his appeals there is nothing we can do.”

Browne also said that Indian officials are free to investigate him. “He brings no value to Antigua Barbuda,” he added.

Mehul Choksi, a key accused in Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, became a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda earlier this year under a programme in which a certain quantum of investment entitles an individual to citizenship.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 08:06 IST

