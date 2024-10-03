Meitei hostages released as Manipur authorities agree to key Kuki demand

Two Meitei hostages were released on Thursday after the authorities in ethnic violence-hit Manipur agreed to a key demand of Kuki groups to transfer 11 prisoners from Sajiwa Central Jail in Meitei-dominated Imphal to Churachandpur Jail. Kuki militants abducted three Meiteis on Friday last before releasing one of them a day later. Violence between the majority Meitei community and tribal Kukis has rocked Manipur since May last year. (AFP/File)

“The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on September 27 have been safely brought back to the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued,” Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said on X.

The hostages were released after a tense five-day negotiations. Officials said they were handed over to the Kangpokpi police superintendent in the presence of Assam Rifles officers at Gamgiphai around 5.15am. They added the two were unharmed.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), a Kuki group in Kangpokpi, helped secure the release of the hostages. COTU spokesperson Kaimonlen Silthou said the release shows the Kuki-Zo community never hurt children, old, and civilians even during the ongoing violence with Meiteis.

The Manipur Police chief was in talks with Kuki organisations in the Kangpokpi district since Monday as part of the efforts to rescue the hostages. Kuki groups negotiating for the release of the hostages added the condition of transferring the prisoners as a 48-hour shutdown demanding their safe rescue paralysed the capital Imphal on Wednesday.

Businesses were shut and transport services were suspended in protest against the abduction. All government institutions, schools, and colleges were closed because of the Gandhi Jayanti.

The Joint Action Committee formed for the release of the two youths initially called for a shutdown from 3am on Tuesday in the Thoubal district. By late Tuesday evening, it announced the extension of the bandh to the entire state.

