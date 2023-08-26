Karnataka deputy CM: Mekedatu project ‘only solution’ to end water sharing issue with Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said that the Mekedatu project is the sole solution to the water sharing issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu in connection with Cauvery dispute. “We have presented this matter before the Supreme Court,” said Shivakumar, who also holds the position of water resources minister. Bengaluru: According to Shivakumar, if the Mekedatu project is executed, the water supply predicament with Tamil Nadu will be resolved. (ANI)

Addressing reporters on Friday, he said, “If the Mekedatu project is executed, the water supply predicament with Tamil Nadu will be resolved. The emergence of this problem could have been averted if the Mekedatu Reservoir had been constructed.”

“If the Mekedatu Reservoir is built, the accumulated water can be used exclusively for drinking water purposes. Otherwise, it would be feasible to release water to Tamil Nadu in necessary circumstances,” he added.

He emphasised that Tamil Nadu is entitled to use its allocated water for any purpose, and there is no authority to halt it. Although some individuals in the state oppose water supply to Tamil Nadu, he stressed that obeying the court’s order is imperative.

The Mekedatu project is a multi-purpose endeavour involving the construction of a balancing reservoir near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district, serving both drinking water and power generation functions. However, Tamil Nadu has raised objections to the project, expressing concerns about its potential impact on the state.

Upon completion, the project aims to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and neighbouring areas (4.75 TMC) while generating 400 MW of power. The estimated cost of the project is ₹9,000 crore.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state has demanded a white paper from the Karnataka government detailing the available drinking water in the state versus the required amount. Minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare of India Shobha Karandlaje stated, “We (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu) are not India and Pakistan. When there was excessive rain, we released water. But now there is a situation where there is not enough drinking water for the state and people of Karnataka according to experts.”

She further accused the Congress government of pleasing their allies in the opposition alliance INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) rather than taking a firm stance on the matter. She emphasized that prioritizing the welfare of Karnataka’s people should be the primary concern.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government informed the Supreme Court that Tamil Nadu’s demand for water release from the Cauvery River is misguided as it assumes a normal water year instead of a distressed one due to monsoon failure. The Karnataka government explained that it is not obligated to supply water meant for a normal year due to the distress situation arising from monsoon failure.

Earlier on August 21, CJI DY Chandrachud had agreed to constitute a bench after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Tamil Nadu, urgently requested the listing of the application seeking water release. Tamil Nadu has sought direction from the Supreme Court for Karnataka to ensure the stipulated water release for the months of August and September based on the Cauvery Tribunal award modified by the Supreme Court in 2018.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON