The Mephedrone unit in Telangana busted, 12 held

Mira Bhayandar -Vasai Virar (MBVV) police crime branch has busted an illicit drug, Mephedrone (MD), factory in Hyderabad, and seized the synthetic stimulant and raw material worth hundreds of crores, people aware of the development said on Saturday, adding that 12 people have been arrested in connection with the matter, so far.

An official said the 12 people arrested include a computer science graduate who owned the factory — Srinivas Vijay Murthy Voleti (34) — and his helper Tanaji Pandharinath Patwari. They added that Voleti manufactured MD and distributed it in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The official added that the other 10 people were arrested before the raids and had led them to the main accused.

MBVV police commissioner Niket Kaushik said, besides 5.968 kilogram of mephedrone weighed, they also seized 27 mobile phones, three four-wheelers, four electronic scales, chemicals and other materials used in the production of the contraband, along with ₹23.97 lakh cash.

“The total value of the items seized, including mephedrone, will be running into several crore rupees. We have arrested 12 persons, including a Bangladeshi woman. Further probe is underway to unravel the entire supply chain linked to the unit,” he said.

During interrogation the police learnt that the accused were being supplied MD from Hyderabad.

Based on the information the police team went to Hyderabad, Telangana, and during the investigation it was revealed that the accused Srinivas Vijay Voleti along with his accomplice Tanaji Pandharinath Patwari was operating a factory for manufacturing MD narcotic substance at Cherapalli in Navodaya Colony at Hyderabad.

On Friday, during a raid at the mentioned location, 5 .79 Kg of MD narcotic substance, along with 35,500 liters of chemicals, 950 kg of powder, and other materials required for manufacturing MD, were found and seized from the accused Voleti and his accomplice Patwari.

Officers said that Voleti owned two companies Vagdevi Lab and Vagdevi Innoscience, both located in Hyderabad.