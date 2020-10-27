Mercury set to dip this week as winter sets in

india

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 04:30 IST

Night and day temperatures are likely to fall over the next seven days in northwest India, including in the national capital, as winter conditions set in and due to a feeble western disturbance that led to snowfall in the upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, from where colder winds are forecast to enter the northern plains, weather scientists said.

According to the forecast by the India Meteorological Department’s regional meteorological centre, Delhi, the weather will largely remain dry, and there will be a gradual decline in maximum and minimum temperatures by 2°-3° C in the next three to four days.

Delhi has been recording below normal night time temperatures for at least a week now.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degree Celsius, two degrees below normal on early Monday morning, and this is likely to dip as the month of November approaches.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature in Delhi was only 13.8 degree C, three degrees below normal. It was also the lowest for the month of October since 2009, when 13.5 degree C was recorded.

The lowest-ever temperature recorded in October was 9.4 degree C on October 31, 1937.

“As we approach November, minimum temperature starts falling. The sky is clear now [less cloud cover] so the heat radiates back at night [leading to a cooling effect].There was snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday and Monday... northwesterly winds blowing from the direction of Himalayas bringing cold air but wind speed is low. We will see a fall in temperatures across northwest India,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

“For nearly a fortnight, Delhi has been recording minimum temperatures that are at least 1 to 2 degree C below normal. On October 26 and 27, the normal minimum temperature expected is 16.7 degree C and after than 15.9 degree C till November 1. But we expect minimum temperatures to be around 13 to 14 degree C,” Shrivastava added.

“There is smoke in the air which is why there are haze-like conditions during the day time.Wind direction will continue to remain northwesterly but there may be some improvement in wind speed Tuesday onwards,” he said, referring to the air pollution levels in the capital city.

Air quality in most parts of northwest India including Delhi, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Bhiwadi, Bulandshahr remained in the ’very poor’ category air on Monday.