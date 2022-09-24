Meth pills worth 167 cr seized from woman peddler near Myanmar border

The Assam Rifles and the Mizoram police have seized a huge stash of Methamphetamine tablets worth ₹167.86 crore near the Myanmar border, an Assam Rifles officer said on Saturday.

During the operation carried out jointly by the Serchhip batallion and the state police at Melbuk village in east Mizoram’s Champhai district on Friday, a consignment of 5,05,000 Methamphetamine tablets, weighing 55.80 kg, were seized from the possession of a woman peddler, the officer said.

“This is the biggest drug haul ever made in a single operation in Mizoram,” he said.

During the past three years, the Assam Rifles have seized drugs worth over Rs. 200 crore.

Acting on a specific information, the operation teams intercepted a vehicle at the village, the officer said. The contraband was concealed in various compartments of the vehicles. Both the accused and the seized contraband were handed over to the Zokhawthar police station on Saturday for further investigation and legal proceedings.

According to the official, smuggling of Methamphetamine tablets is currently a major cause of concern for Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border.

The Assam Rifles, christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’, have been making continuous efforts to curb the smuggling activities in Mizoram, the official said.