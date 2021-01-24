Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Services of Delhi Metro will be restricted partially on Tuesday as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). Entry and exit at the Central Secretariat station will remain closed till 12pm and it will only be used for interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6, a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.
Services on HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli Metro line will be partially regulated on January 26, it said in the statement. Entry at Udyog Bhawan will remain closed until the parade is over, as per the statement. Entry at Patel Chowk Metro station and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed from 8:45am to 12pm, it added.
Also Read | Woman fighter pilot, Rafale jets and soldiers in masks: Key things to watch for this year's Republic Day parade
All Metro parking lots will be closed from 6am on January 25 and it will remain closed till 2pm on January 26. "This step has been taken as part of the security arrangements," DMRC said in the statement.
India is all set to display its military might during the annual parade. However, the Republic Day parade this year will be very different from previous ones amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. In many firsts, the parade will be held without the presence of a chief guest this year. British prime minister Boris Johnson, who had initially accepted India's invitation to be the chief guest, cancelled his visit due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the United Kingdom. The UK is also dealing with a new strain of Covid-19 which transmits from one person to another much faster than the previous one. There were no chief guests during the Republic Day parade in 1952, 1953 and 1966 before this.
In view of the pandemic, only 25,000 spectators will witness the Republic Day parade, the government has mandated. Last year, 150,000 spectators were allowed. The number of media persons, too, has been cut from 300 to 200. This year, the Republic Day Parade will end at the National Stadium instead of going up to the Red Fort where it usually concludes. The distance for the march has been reduced by 50 per cent.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates at 1 pm: Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over fuel price hike
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 1 PM. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Metro services to be restricted on Jan 26; these stations to remain closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami who is Uttarakhand CM for a day
- Her father Pravin Goswami, a trader and mother Sudha Goswami, a housewife also thanked the government for giving their daughter the opportunity.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 million Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India in 6 days: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tremendous growth of ‘GDP’: Rahul Gandhi jabs PM Modi over fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi likely to address World Economic Forum on Jan 28
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt should listen to Vice-President, ensure there is no discrimination: BSP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP playing key role in building 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani, Jaishankar post photos with daughters on National Girl Child Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manipur CM urges Centre to fence undisputed stretch of Indo-Myanmar border
- CM Biren Singh also requested Union home minister Amit Shah to introduce a special scheme to provide poppy growers in the state with alternative livelihood options.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s Covid-19 tally soars past 10.65 million with 14,849 new cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi reported 1,310 Covid-19 cases in 6 days, caseload over 6.33 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On National Girl Child Day, PM Modi salutes women, their accomplishments
- India observes National Girl Child day every year on January 24. The day is an initiative of the ministry of women and child development and aims to spread awareness about gender inequality in Indian society and challenge gender stereotypes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India added 82,760 Covid-19 cases, recorded over 900 deaths in a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yellow alert avalanche warning issued for higher reaches of J-K
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox