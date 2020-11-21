e-paper
Home / India News / MHA approves study to analyse phenomena of radicalisation, recommend changes in UAPA

MHA approves study to analyse phenomena of radicalisation, recommend changes in UAPA

The study will probably be conducted in four states like Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir where cases of radicalisation have been reported.

india Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 17:53 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the study ‘Status of Radicalisation in India: An Exploratory Study of Prevention and Remedies’.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved the study ‘Status of Radicalisation in India: An Exploratory Study of Prevention and Remedies’.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a study to analyse radicalisation in India, suggest practicable solutions to remedy and/or prevent the problem and also indicate how the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act can be amended.

The study ‘Status of Radicalisation in India: An Exploratory Study of Prevention and Remedies’ will be done under the leadership of GS Bajpai, Professor of Criminology and Criminal Justice who is also the Registrar of National Law University.

According to Bajpai, the study will focus on the process of radicalisation, its actors, target youths and will be probably conducted in four states like Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir where cases of radicalisation have been reported.

Currently, there is no clear definition of radicalisation in the legal system. On the basis of the study’s findings, Bajpai said that changes in UAPA Act will be suggested to the government.

“This study is about the status of radicalisation in India. This study will analyse the pattern and dynamics of radicalisation. Also, we will study actors of radicalisation and how they are targeting youth,” Bajpai told ANI.

“Thirdly we will study who are vulnerable targets. These targets are selectively identified by actors of radicalisation. Fourthly, we are interested in the idea of de-radicalisation. We need the blueprint to counter radicalisation,” Bajpai said.

On giving suggestions to amend UAPA Act on the basis of study’s findings, Bajpai said, “We will also critically reviewing the current legal aspects, UAPA Act primarily. We would study to define radicalisation and de-radicalisation.”

“Approximately 75 radicalised individuals, those undergoing de-radicalisation and de-radicalised individuals shall be sampled from each state. Similarly, 75 functionaries from law enforcement agencies, officers of correctional services and judges will be interviewed from each state,” Bajpai said.

“Lastly, approximately 50 relatives of the individuals, psychologists, psycho-social workers, counsellors, religious and community leaders will be sampled from each state,” he added.

Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
'Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison': Mehbooba Mufti
Prayagraj spurious liquor death toll rises to six, seven held
Donald Trump's challenge to election results hits hardest at Black voters
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
