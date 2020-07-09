e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket

MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket

The smuggling racket came to light on July 5 after the Customs seized 30 kg of gold from an air cargo consignment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the country’s consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

india Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:04 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the NIA headquarters to investigate the gold smuggling racket in Kerala that was busted by Customs on July 5.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the NIA headquarters to investigate the gold smuggling racket in Kerala that was busted by Customs on July 5.(HT PHOTO)
         

A day after Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting “coordinated investigation” by central agencies into the gold smuggling racket, the Centre on Thursday asked the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the case.

“MHA permits National Investigation Agency (@NIA_India) to investigate the Thiruvananthapuram Airport Gold smuggling case, as the organised smuggling operation may have serious implications for national security,” the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.

Vijayan in his letter had said that the case needs to be investigated because it has serious implications of undermining the country’s economy.

The smuggling racket came to light on July 5 when the Customs department seized 30 kg gold from an air cargo consignment from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the country’s consulate in the state capital of Thiruvananthapuram.

The main accused in the case, Swapna Suresh who moved the High Court for anticipatory bail on Thursday has claimed in an audio tape sent to a news channel that she had called the Customs to clear the consignment after being asked by the UAE consular office.

On Wednesday, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan had said that the government would get to the bottom of the case while describing the incident as a serious lapse from which the chief minister cannot absolve himself.

tags
top news
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
Bengal registers highest single-day spike with over 1,000 fresh Covid-19 cases
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
US Supreme Court orders Trump financial records released to NY prosecutors
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
In response to NGO’s plea to transfer funds, Centre defends PM Cares before SC
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
MHA asks NIA to probe Kerala gold smuggling racket
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
India, China diplomats to meet on Ladakh stand-off tomorrow to expedite pullback
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Vikas Dubey’s dramatic run from UP ends at Madhya Pradesh temple: 10 points
Average global temperature could rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius in next 5 years: WMO
Average global temperature could rise by 1.5 degrees Celsius in next 5 years: WMO
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
Indore labourer’s daughter gets flat for securing 1st division in class 10 exams
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJagdeepCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In