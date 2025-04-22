MHA directs Delhi Police to downgrade Atishi's security cover category | Here's what will change

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to downgrade the category of security cover provided to former chief minister and AAP leader Atishi from “Z” to “Y”. Delhi Assembly LoP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi addresses a press conference, at Party Office in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI file)

The directive comes after Delhi police's security unit sought guidance from the ministry on Atishi's security cover status. The force had sought similar guidance on the security cover of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

A review of threat perception faced by Atishi was carried out by central agencies, which concluded that there was “no fresh or significant threat” that warranted the continuation of “Z” category security cover, an official said.

“Though the ministry initially advised against making any changes to the security arrangements in place for both Kejriwal and Atishi, it later instructed Delhi Police to scale down Atishi's cover to 'Y' category,” the official added.

What changes in Atishi's security?

After the downgrade to “Y” security category, Atishi will now be protected by a team of around 12 personnel, including two commandos from Delhi Police. She will also lose certain privileges like the pilot vehicle that accompanied her convoy.

Political leaders are granted or modified security based on threat assessments carried out periodically by central intelligence and security agencies on the MHA's directions. Atishi was provided “Z” category security after assuming the role of chief minister.

Following AAP's defeat in the February 5 Delhi polls, she was elected as the leader of the opposition in the assembly after being chosen as the legislative party leader by AAP MLAs. Atishi retained her Kalkaji constituency by defeating the BJP's controversial candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri.

In March, Delhi Police proposed to withdraw the 'Y' category security cover provided to ex-deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Ajay Dutt, and former Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.