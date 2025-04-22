Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MHA directs Delhi Police to downgrade Atishi's security cover category | Here's what will change

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2025 03:08 PM IST

Atishi was provided “Z” category security after assuming the role of Delhi's chief minister

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to downgrade the category of security cover provided to former chief minister and AAP leader Atishi from “Z” to “Y”.

Delhi Assembly LoP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi addresses a press conference, at Party Office in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI file)
Delhi Assembly LoP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi addresses a press conference, at Party Office in New Delhi on Monday.(ANI file)

The directive comes after Delhi police's security unit sought guidance from the ministry on Atishi's security cover status. The force had sought similar guidance on the security cover of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

ALSO READ | Atishi says CM’s husband running govt; BJP hits back

A review of threat perception faced by Atishi was carried out by central agencies, which concluded that there was “no fresh or significant threat” that warranted the continuation of “Z” category security cover, an official said.

“Though the ministry initially advised against making any changes to the security arrangements in place for both Kejriwal and Atishi, it later instructed Delhi Police to scale down Atishi's cover to 'Y' category,” the official added.

What changes in Atishi's security?

After the downgrade to “Y” security category, Atishi will now be protected by a team of around 12 personnel, including two commandos from Delhi Police. She will also lose certain privileges like the pilot vehicle that accompanied her convoy.

Political leaders are granted or modified security based on threat assessments carried out periodically by central intelligence and security agencies on the MHA's directions. Atishi was provided “Z” category security after assuming the role of chief minister.

ALSO READ | Atishi says BJP scared of AAP, links CBI raids on Durgesh Pathak to Gujarat polls

Following AAP's defeat in the February 5 Delhi polls, she was elected as the leader of the opposition in the assembly after being chosen as the legislative party leader by AAP MLAs. Atishi retained her Kalkaji constituency by defeating the BJP's controversial candidate, Ramesh Bidhuri.

In March, Delhi Police proposed to withdraw the 'Y' category security cover provided to ex-deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, AAP MLA Ajay Dutt, and former Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / MHA directs Delhi Police to downgrade Atishi's security cover category | Here's what will change
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On