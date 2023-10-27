News / India News / MHA gives Z-category security cover to Yediyurappa amid threats to safety

MHA gives Z-category security cover to Yediyurappa amid threats to safety

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 27, 2023 08:23 AM IST

The former chief minister has been provided the security cover based on threats from the radical groups in the state, the officer said.

Bengaluru: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has authorised a Z-category security cover for veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Karnataka chief minister, BS Yediyurappa, a senior police officer in the know of the development said on Thursday.

BS Yediyurappa (ANI)
According to the officer, the security cover will be limited to Karnataka. The former chief minister has been provided the security cover based on threats from the radical groups in the state, the officer said.

ALSO READ- Everyone is facing power cut shock, says Yediyurappa as he highlights farmers' plight

According to the MHA directives, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) commandos will take over the charge of Yediyurappa’s upgraded security cover. These comprehensive security measures are designed to prioritise the safety of the BJP leader and involve a substantial deployment of personnel.

“This security upgrade is a response to an Intelligence Bureau report, which has pointed out potential dangers to Yediyurappa from radical groups in Karnataka. The CRPF commandos will be responsible for ensuring his security during his stays in Karnataka and his movements across the state,” the officer added.

The MHA’s order to provide Z-category security cover to Yediyurappa comes shortly after the former chief minister announced his plans of a state-wide tour, alongside other state BJP leaders. The objective of this tour is to highlight the “failures” of the Congress government and to bolster the party’s prospects in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“He was earlier provided security by the Karnataka police. The order to provide him a Z-category security cover has been issued in the backdrop of the leader [Yediyurappa] announcing a state-wide tour. The CRPF will take over his security within a day or two,” another officer said.

BS Yediyurappa, a prominent figure in Karnataka politics for nearly five decades, is known for his leadership of the Lingayat community, which constitutes a significant vote bank in the state.

Story Saved
