Microsoft outage affects services like booking, check-in at Indian airports

New Delhi: The global Microsoft outage affected services such as booking and check-in at the Indian airports, prompting airlines to issue manual boarding passes. Microsoft faced global outage on Friday morning (Representative Photo)

In a post on X, the Delhi airport cited “the global IT issue” and said some of the services were temporarily impacted without elaborating. “We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers,” it said. “Passengers are requested to be in touch with the airline concerned or the help desk on ground for updated flight information. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers.”

IndiGo requested passengers to refrain from making multiple booking attempts as systems were impacted globally due to issues with Microsoft Azure, a cloud computing platform, which provides services for building, deploying, and managing applications. “We are working closely with Microsoft to resolve the issue and appreciate your patience.”

Also Read: Microsoft Windows outage: Is your laptop shutting down again and again? Here’s how to fix it

The airline said its systems were impacted and that it was experiencing high volumes at contact centre. “Please contact us only if your travel is within 24 hrs,” said the airline on X. “...booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted.”

In a post on X, Akasa Air cited infrastructure issues with its service provider and said some of its online services, including booking, check-in and booking services will be temporarily unavailable. “Currently we are following manual check-in and boarding processes at the airports and hence request passengers with immediate travel plans to reach the airport early to check-in at our counters...”

In the United States, American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines were among major carriers that issued ground stops on Friday morning citing communication issues even as Microsoft said it resolved its cloud services outage that impacted low-cost carriers.

Also Read: Flights, stock markets, banks: Microsoft outage affects services globally

Reuters reported it was immediately unclear whether the call to keep flights from taking off were related to the earlier Microsoft cloud outage.

Microsoft said its outage started with a subset of its customers experiencing issues with multiple Azure services. The company said it was investigating issue impacting Microsoft apps and services.