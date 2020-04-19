Migrant labourer, Jamaat attendee test positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand; tally reaches 42

india

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 42 from 40. Both the cases are from Haridwar.

One of the two to test positive is a migrant labourer - the first such case in the state. The second patient is a close contact of a person who attended the event of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month.

“A 24-year-old migrant labourer who initially worked in Rishikesh, and a 45-year-old female who is a close contact of a Jamaat attendee tested positive for coronavirus. The migrant labourer had come to Rishikesh from Hathras area in Uttar Pradesh to work, but he was caught by officials on March 30 near Roorkee and sent to a relief camp. He was caught when he along with three others were going back to Hathras by taking lift from a truck driver. We have isolated 24 more people and sent their samples for testing who lived in the same relief camp with the patient,” said Dr Saroj Naithani, chief medical officer (CMO) of Haridwar district.

The samples for the migrant labourer were sent for testing on April 16 after he complained of sore throat. Test results of three more people travelling with him are awaited.

Dr Naithani added that the second patient is a close contact of a Jamaat attendee who had tested positive earlier from the district.

“We have isolated the 45-year-old lady who was staying in a quarantine centre since she was found to be a close contact of another positive Covid-19 patient. On Saturday, her two children were also isolated and their samples sent for testing. Her husband however, has tested negative but is still being monitored by health officials for any symptoms in future,” said the CMO.

On Friday, a nine-month-old baby and a doctor from a military hospital in Dehradun tested positive along with another Jamaat attendee from Nainital district. On Tuesday, two Jamaat attendees from Haridwar district had tested positive for Covid-19.