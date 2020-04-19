e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Migrant labourer, Jamaat attendee test positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand; tally reaches 42

Migrant labourer, Jamaat attendee test positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand; tally reaches 42

One migrant labourer tests positive; 24 labourers who lived in same relief camp isolated, their samples sent for testing.

india Updated: Apr 19, 2020 07:29 IST
Suparna Roy
Suparna Roy
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
ITBP jawans deployed at the area during coronavirus lockdown, in Dehradun last week.
ITBP jawans deployed at the area during coronavirus lockdown, in Dehradun last week.(ANI Photo)
         

Two more people tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19 in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 42 from 40. Both the cases are from Haridwar.

One of the two to test positive is a migrant labourer - the first such case in the state. The second patient is a close contact of a person who attended the event of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month.

“A 24-year-old migrant labourer who initially worked in Rishikesh, and a 45-year-old female who is a close contact of a Jamaat attendee tested positive for coronavirus. The migrant labourer had come to Rishikesh from Hathras area in Uttar Pradesh to work, but he was caught by officials on March 30 near Roorkee and sent to a relief camp. He was caught when he along with three others were going back to Hathras by taking lift from a truck driver. We have isolated 24 more people and sent their samples for testing who lived in the same relief camp with the patient,” said Dr Saroj Naithani, chief medical officer (CMO) of Haridwar district.

The samples for the migrant labourer were sent for testing on April 16 after he complained of sore throat. Test results of three more people travelling with him are awaited.

Dr Naithani added that the second patient is a close contact of a Jamaat attendee who had tested positive earlier from the district.

“We have isolated the 45-year-old lady who was staying in a quarantine centre since she was found to be a close contact of another positive Covid-19 patient. On Saturday, her two children were also isolated and their samples sent for testing. Her husband however, has tested negative but is still being monitored by health officials for any symptoms in future,” said the CMO.

On Friday, a nine-month-old baby and a doctor from a military hospital in Dehradun tested positive along with another Jamaat attendee from Nainital district. On Tuesday, two Jamaat attendees from Haridwar district had tested positive for Covid-19.

tags
top news
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
Early measures reason for fewer cases in India: WHO regional director
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
Covid-19: What to read during, after a pandemic
Curbs will disrupt the supply chain, change nature of jobs: Niti Aayog CEO
Curbs will disrupt the supply chain, change nature of jobs: Niti Aayog CEO
LIVE: Social distancing rules should be same for Ramadan, Easter, says Donald Trump
LIVE: Social distancing rules should be same for Ramadan, Easter, says Donald Trump
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Man kills 48-yr-old physically challenged son after he refuses to wear face mask
Migrant vendor couple becomes parents in Tripura, names newborn ‘Lockdown’
Migrant vendor couple becomes parents in Tripura, names newborn ‘Lockdown’
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Delhi govt wants curbs to remain after April 20
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
Coronavirus update: Disease may affect brain, nervous system, say experts
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news