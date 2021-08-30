Militant killed along LoC in Poonch as army foils infiltration bid

The army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid by armed militants and killed one along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu-Kashmir, said officials.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “In the early hours on Monday, terrorists from across the Line of Control made an attempt to infiltrate in Poonch sector. Alert army troops detected the infiltration bid by effective use of the integrated surveillance grid”. “On being challenged by army troops, there ensued a fierce firefight with the terrorists in which one terrorist was neutralised and his body along with an AK-47 rifle has been recovered,” he added.

“This action by alert army troops displays resolve of Indian Army to thwart any sinister design of the adversary along the Line of Control” he added.

The operation was still on at the time of filing of this report.