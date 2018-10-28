Militants attack Army patrolling party in J&K’s Shopian

Militants on Sunday attacked a patrolling party of the Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Militants opened fire on a patrolling party of the Army at Poterwal village of the south Kashmir district, a police official said. He said the Army retaliated, forcing the militants to flee.

There were no reports of any loss of life, the official added.

