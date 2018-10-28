Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 28, 2018-Sunday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Militants attack Army patrolling party in J&K’s Shopian

Militants opened fire on a patrolling party of the Army at Poterwal village of the south Kashmir district, a police official said. He said the Army retaliated, forcing the militants to flee.

india Updated: Oct 28, 2018 19:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Srinagar
Militant,Army,Shopian
There were no reports of any loss of life, an official said.(AFP/Picture for representation)

Militants on Sunday attacked a patrolling party of the Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Militants opened fire on a patrolling party of the Army at Poterwal village of the south Kashmir district, a police official said. He said the Army retaliated, forcing the militants to flee.

There were no reports of any loss of life, the official added.

First Published: Oct 28, 2018 19:00 IST

tags

more from india