Militants attack Army patrolling party in J&K’s Shopian
Militants opened fire on a patrolling party of the Army at Poterwal village of the south Kashmir district, a police official said. He said the Army retaliated, forcing the militants to flee.india Updated: Oct 28, 2018 19:00 IST
Militants on Sunday attacked a patrolling party of the Army in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
Militants opened fire on a patrolling party of the Army at Poterwal village of the south Kashmir district, a police official said. He said the Army retaliated, forcing the militants to flee.
There were no reports of any loss of life, the official added.
First Published: Oct 28, 2018 19:00 IST