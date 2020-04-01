‘Mini PMO’ at PM Modi’s Kashi flooded with calls for LPG, food, ration supply

india

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:04 IST

The landline phone rings continuously as the helpline at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s local public relations office, which is also known as ‘Mini PMO’, in Varanasi receives 80-90 calls daily on an average, says Shivsharan Pathak, who is in charge of the Mini PMO.

The callers ask for help to ensure home delivery of medicines, timely supply of cooking gas and sanitisation of their locality, he adds.

The ‘mini PMO’ helpline (0542-2314000) was started on March 27. As one call disconnects, another follows. The person deployed at the helpline is instructed to attend each call and note down the request made by the caller, his name, the area he belongs to and the cell phone number in a register, Pathak says.

In addition, many daily wagers, who are stranded in different areas, dial the helpline number and ask for delivery of food packets to them, he adds.

Their location is noted. With the help of several organisations, food packets are delivered to them within an hour.

Pathak says, “The helpline functions round the clock. On average, around 80 to 90 seek help. Each call is attended and it is ensured that the problem is solved quickly.”

Around 20 calls are by labourers, who ask for food. Around 25 calls are from other residents, including senior citizens, who want home delivery of medicines. Then, about 5-10 calls are for getting residential areas sprayed with disinfectants. About 20 others ask for proper supply of cooking gas and so on, he says.

“As soon as the helpline receives a call from any labourer, his location is established and the cell phone number is noted. Soon after that, the helpline contacts social organizations to ensure delivery of food packets to the person (labourer) quickly,” Pathak says.

Two days ago, Vikas Kumar, a daily wager from Khojwan area asked for food packets, which were provided.

Dr Suresh Kumar, a resident of Ashokpuram Colony, dialled the Mini PMO helpline and sought help for getting his colony sanitised.

Pathak spoke to the Varanasi municipal authorities and ensured the colony was sanitized.

Amit Kumar Pandey from Pandeypur area sought help for proper distribution of foodgrains by the fair price shop in the locality.

Pathak said he spoke to additional district magistrate (supply) Satish Pal and had the problem solved immediately.

In the meantime, one Bhanvar Lal from Guru Dham colony sought help for ensuring home delivery of medicine, he said.

The helpline volunteer called up a medical store identified by the administration for home delivery and made sure that Bhanwar Lal got the medicine at his doorstep, he said.

An official at the ‘mini PMO’ said several calls were received with requests for delivery of cooking gas cylinders at home.

Pathak said he spoke to ADM supply Pal and asked him to ensure proper supply of cylinders in each and every area of the city.

The ADM said passes were already issued to trolley-men for the door to door delivery of cooking gas cylinders.

Navratan Rathi, the BJP spokesperson for the Kashi region, said, “The helpline at the Mini PMO received around 400 calls in the last five days.