Minor commits suicide after rape, say police

A minor girl allegedly committed suicide on Sunday, a day after she was allegedly raped by two juveniles in Telangana’s Warangal district, the police said.

The body of the 14-year-old girl, who was living with her grandmother, was found hanging from the ceiling of her room at around 8 am on Sunday, police said.

Citing a complaint filed by the girl’s grandmother on Sunday, Warangal police commissioner Vishwanath Ravinder told HT that the girl knew the accused boys, who are in the age group of 16-17 years old.

“On Saturday, the boys took her on a motor bike to their village. She did not suspect anything foul, as they were her acquaintances for a long time. They took her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her,” he said.

Later, the accused took her back to her house, where the girl told her grandmother about the incident. “The girl committed suicide on Sunday morning by hanging herself to the ceiling,” Ravinder said, adding that she had not left any suicide note in the room.

The police have taken the accused into custody. “We have filed a case of rape under Section 376 of Indian Penal Code, and other relevant sections including abetment to suicide, besides the POCSO Act,” the commissioner said.

The body of the girl has been sent to Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for post-mortem. “Further investigation is on,” he said.

Another police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the girl’s grandmother has said more than two persons were involved in the incident. “We are questioning the two accused in this regard,” he said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Child Rights Association president P Achyuta Rao has expressed concern over growing incidents of atrocities against minor girls in Telangana. He has demanded that all the accused be arrested immediately and awarded stringent punishment.

