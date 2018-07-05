Minor girl raped in MP’s Sagar in fourth such incident in last 10 days

A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four persons in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday, fourth such incident in the state in last 10 days.

The incident took place at Tejpur village near here on Tuesday, Assistant Sub-Inspector K L Ahirwar of Gourjhamar police station, said.

A next door neighbour allegedly asked the victim, a school drop out, to come to her house to help with some domestic chores yesterday morning, he said.

When the girl went to her house, the woman allegedly locked her in a room, where four persons raped her all day, Ahirwar said.

The girl’s parents, who are construction workers, found her missing when they returned home and started a search. The victim was found dumped near a government school in the village in an unconscious state late in the night, the police officer said.

Police, after being informed by the parents, rushed the girl to the district hospital where her condition was stated to be stable, he said.

The accused were detained on Wednesday after the girl gave a statement, district Superintendent of Police S Shukla said.

A case of rape under the IPC and relevant offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against Gopal Ahirwar, Parmendra Patel and two minors.

A case of abetment was registered against the woman neighbour who allegedly helped them.

The accused have been detained and sent for medical examination. They would be arrested thereafter, Shukla said.

This is the fourth incident of rape of minor girls in Madhya Pradesh in the last ten days.

On June 26, an eight-year-old girl was raped by two men in Mandsaur. A 15-year-old girl was raped by three persons in Jabalpur district on June 28, while a four-year-old girl was raped by a man in Satna on July 1.