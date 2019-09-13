Minor raped in Shimlapuri, 18-year-old, friend booked

india

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:01 IST

An 18-year-old youth raped a 14-year-old girl after taking her to his rented accommodation near Kwality chowk of Shimlapuri.

In the police complaint, the victim, a Class 7 student of a government school, said she had met the accused, Ramu, who lives close to her house, in February. She said she is the youngest of six siblings and her father had died in 2008.

The victim said Ramu took her to his accommodation where no one from his family was present. She said while he raped her, his friend, Keshav, 21, who later turned up there, recorded the heinous act on his mobile phone camera.

She said the accused threatened her with dire consequences to deter her from lodging a complaint, but later posted the video on Facebook and shared it on WhatsApp.

The victim confided in her mother on Thursday, who later lodged a complaint as she had also come to know about the viral video.

Shimlapuri station house officer (SHO) inspector Pramod Kumar said a case under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Sections 67-A, 66-E of the Information Technology Act was registered against Ramu and Keshav. “A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused,” the SHO said.

